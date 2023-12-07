Maruti Suzuki Baleno attract discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in December 2023

Available in four variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 6.61 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently on sale with heavy year-end discounts in December 2023. Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 42,000 on the premium hatchback. The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses which are valid till 31 December, 2023.

The Baleno can be had at a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the discounts, the manual and automatic variants carry maximum discounts of up to Rs. 42,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively. On the other hand, apart from the exchange and corporate offers of the same value, the CNG variants only get Rs 20,000 cash benefits.

Mechanically, the Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 88bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Delta and Zeta variants can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option with a manual gearbox.