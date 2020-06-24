Maruti Suzuki announces loyalty rewards program

- Maruti Suzuki loyalty reward program will cover all customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets

- The program will be classified into four tiers including Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a loyalty reward program known as ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’. The program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets. The program comes with a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other association benefits with the company.

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers including Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to events and offers.

Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa program will be transitioning to the Maruti Suzuki Rewards platform. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward. The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to the customer’s registered mobile number.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards reinforces our commitment to offer a bouquet of delightful services to customers. This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools.”