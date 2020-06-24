MG Hector Plus six-seat version to be offered in three variants

- MG Hector Plus will be launched in India next month

- The model will be available in six-seat and seven-seat configurations

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place early next month, new details of the MG Hector Plus have been leaked. The model, which is essentially a six-seat version of the standard Hector, will be offered in three variants. The Hector Plus was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

We can now confirm that the six-seat MG Hector Plus will be available in three variants including Super, Smart and Sharp. The seven-seat version is likely to be offered only in the Style variant. The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations at launch. Production of the model has already commenced at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat.

A few other notable changes that will differentiate the MG Hector and Hector Plus include an updated fascia with new elements such as the LED DRLs, headlamps, bumper and grille. Also on offer will be a reworked rear bumper, redesigned LED tail lights and skid plates. Inside, the six-seater model will receive captain seats for the second row while the seven-seater model will feature a bench seat setup.

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged and hence we can expect the new MG Hector Plus to arrive with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission would be available as standard while a DCT unit might be offered with the petrol version. A 48V mild-hybrid system cannot be ruled out for the latter either.