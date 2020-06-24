Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel launched: Why should you buy?

June 24, 2020, 04:28 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1839 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai had launched the Elantra facelift in India with a BS6 petrol engine in October 2019. This time around, the company has launched the BS6 diesel version in India in two variants – SX MT and SX (O) AT.  The newly launched BS6 diesel version gets similar feature and styling updates as the petrol variants. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra

What’s good about it?

The Elantra gets several safety features as standard, which include dual front with side and curtain airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, TPMS, rear defogger with timer, hill start assist, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing door locks and more. As for entertainment both the diesel variants get eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, android auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle gets eight speaker Infinity premium sound system and the Hyundai BlueLink.

What’s not so good? 

Both the newly launched diesel variants cost an additional Rs 1.10 lakh over the regular manual and automatic petrol variants. Features like leather upholstery and wireless charger are limited to the top end SX (O) variant. 

Best variant to buy?

The choice is pretty much limited here. The SX variant is for those looking out for a diesel with manual transmission, while the SX (O) is for those who seek a diesel automatic variant. 

Specification

Diesel

1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine - 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm 

Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic 

Did you know?

The diesel manual variant is priced at Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom). For the same price, you can buy the petrol automatic variant of the Elantra.

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.01 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.22 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.01 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.36 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.53 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 19.86 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 19.81 Lakh onwards

