  • Volkswagen reveals new Arteon

Volkswagen reveals new Arteon

June 24, 2020, 03:17 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
416 Views
Volkswagen reveals new Arteon

- New Arteon to get updated tech

- Design gets a refresh too

Volkswagen has given its Arteon a major refresh for 2021. Its gets the newest infotainment technology, a light-up face, and premium audio. It also adds active driver-assistance features, wireless smartphone compatibility, and even ambient LED lighting inside.

The updated face gets a continuous LED light bar and revised lower intakes. The intakes on SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line trims blend into the lower air intake and visually lower the nose with fewer chrome bars. The revised front bumper sits ahead of a familiar 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo unit that makes 268BHP and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available as well.

Inside, the Arteon gets VW's updated infotainment with faster hardware and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones and is the first VW to offer that feature. Also available is the premium audio by Harmon Kardon pumping out 700 watts through 12 speakers.

To spruce up the interiors the Arteon also gets ambient LED lighting available in as many as 30 shades. The new updated Arteon will go on sale globally by November 2020.  

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Arteon
  • New Volkswagen Arteon
