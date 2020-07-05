Maruti Suzuki Alto is the bestselling small-car in India in June 2020

- Maruti Suzuki Alto is the highest-selling car in the entry-level small car segment

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the bestselling car in India for 16 years in a row. Car sales were nil in April due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As India entered into an unlock phase, car manufactures gradually resumed operations in a phased manner since May 2020. Maruti Suzuki sold 7,298 units of the Alto in India in June and has emerged as the bestselling car in the entry-level small car segment. Interestingly, the Alto is also the highest selling product for Maruti Suzuki in India last month.

The BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a 796cc petrol engine that produces 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The vehicle has a fuel efficiency of 22.05kmpl (petrol) and 31.59km/kg for the CNG variant.

Due to current market conditions, sales for the Alto have dropped by 61 per cent as compared to June 2019 when the company sold 18,733 units of the Alto in India. Even with a steep decline in sales, the Alto continues to be the bestseller for the company. It is also worth noting that the Alto is also the highest-selling car in India June 2020, followed by the Hyundai Creta with 7,202 unit sales. The Kia Seltos is the third highest-selling vehicle in the country with 7,114 unit sold last month.