  Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 in July 2020

Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 in July 2020

July 05, 2020, 12:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
24745 Views
Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 in July 2020

A few Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Zeta variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, the Sigma, Delta and Alpha variants of the model are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 each.

Discounts on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Sigma variant of the premium hatchback can be availed with the previously mentioned benefits as well as an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The Alpha variant of the Maruti Ciaz is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 while the Sigma Delta and Zeta variants receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 each. Discounts on the XL are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • XL6
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.64 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.65 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.4 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.76 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.41 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.19 Lakh onwards

