    Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar on-road prices in top cities in India

    Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar on-road prices in top cities in India

    - Jimny is equipped with a 4x4 system as standard

    - Mahindra five-door Thar will debut in 2024

    Maruti Suzuki recently revealed the prices of its most-anticipated launch of this year, the Jimny off-roader. It competes in the space where Mahindra Thar has been dominating the sales tally. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of both lifestyle SUVs in the top cities of India.

    Engine specifications of Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar

    The Maruti five-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. Additionally, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system is bundled as standard across the range. 

    On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar comes equipped with three engine options – a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.2-litre diesel, and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The motors are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Moreover, the Thar can also be had in RWD configuration.

    Dimensions of the five-door Jimny and three-door Thar

    As for their dimensions, the Jimny is 1,720mm tall and 1,645mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,590mm. Whereas, the Thar measures 1,844m in height and 1,820mm in width, with a 2,450mm long wheelbase.

    Listed below are the on-road price range of the Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar in top cities of India, as on 8 June, 2023.

    CityMaruti Jimny price rangeMahindra Thar price range
    DelhiRs. 14.89 lakh – Rs. 17.58 lakhRs. 12.86 lakh – Rs. 20.20 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 lakh – Rs. 17.88 lakhRs. 12.73 lakh – Rs. 20.34 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 lakh – Rs. 18.59 lakhRs. 13.07 lakh – Rs. 20.90 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 lakh – Rs. 18.60 lakhRs. 13.29 lakh – Rs. 21.21 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 lakh – Rs. 18.31 lakhRs. 12.88 lakh – Rs. 20.58 lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 lakh – Rs. 17.88 lakhRs. 12.79 lakh – Rs. 20.44 lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 lakh – Rs. 17.54 lakhRs. 11.62 lakh – Rs. 18.84 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 lakh – Rs. 16.64 lakhRs. 12.04 lakh – Rs. 19.09 lakh
    JaipurRs. 14.84 lakh – Rs. 17.52 lakhRs. 12.43 lakh – Rs. 20.04 lakh
    LucknowRs. 14.58 lakh – Rs. 17.22 lakhRs. 12.41 lakh – Rs. 19.38 lakh

    In other news, the Mahindrafive-door Thar was recently spotted testing alongside the XUV300 facelift. The Thar in five-door guise is expected to debut in 2024.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

