    Maruti Fronx price announcement and launch in India in Q1 FY23

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Fronx price announcement and launch in India in Q1 FY23

    - The Fronx Coupe SUV was unveiled alongside the Jimny earlier this year

    - Bookings of the model are open for Rs 11,000

    Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe-SUV in India earlier this month at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings of the model, which was showcased alongside the five-door Jimny, are open for Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter

    We have now learned that Maruti will launch the Fronx and announce the prices of the model in Q1 FY2023. The Coupe-SUV will be offered in five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Customers will be able to choose from eight colours, namely Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with a Bluish Black roof.

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The latter generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol mill develops 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and an AMT unit are offered as options.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
