    BMW iX1 and new X1 to be launched in India on 28 January

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW iX1 and new X1 to be launched in India on 28 January

    - The all-new iX1 EV was unveiled in June 2022

    - The third-gen X1 is expected to get new powertrains and many other updates

    BMW is set to launch two new models at the third edition of its Joytown fest in Bengaluru later this week. The new-gen X1 and all-new iX1 are scheduled to make their Indian debut on 28 January.

    The third-generation BMW X1 gets cosmetic updates in the form of new front and rear bumpers, a larger kidney grille, new LED DRLs, sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The iX1 will get additional features in the form of blue accents all around.

    Inside, the 2023 BMW iX1 and X1 feature a completely new cabin, with the curved display dominating the dashboard. The centre console, on the other hand, gets a floating armrest and a vertically stacked wireless charging pad.

    BMW has not revealed the technical specifications of the India-spec X1, but we expect it to arrive with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, both paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The iX1, on the other hand, will source power from a 64.7kWh battery pack with one electric motor at each axle, developing a combined output of 313bhp and 493Nm of torque. This battery is claimed to return a range of up to 439km on a single full charge.

