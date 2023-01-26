CarWale

    Maruti Fronx base variant arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Fronx bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Prices of the model in India will be revealed in Q1 FY23

    Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe SUV in the country at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, ahead of its launch and price announcement in India later this year, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View

    As seen in the images, the Maruti Fronx base variant has reached dealerships, thus giving us a closer look at the model. Up-front, it gets LED DRLs, halogen headlamps, and a chrome slat for the grille. On either side, it features steel wheels without wheel covers, black door handles and ORVMs, as well as silver roof rails. The posterior of the model receives wraparound LED tail lights, an LED strip running the length of the boot lid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess. Also up for offer are contrast-coloured skid plates.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View

    Inside, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx will come equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, manual AC, tilt-adjustable steering, manual IRVM, dual airbags, and a gear-shift indicator. It misses out on features such as cruise control, a 360-degree camera, HUD, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki connect suite, a height-adjustable driver seat, a wireless charger, and six airbags.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    Customers purchasing the new Fronx Coupe-SUV will be able to choose from two engines including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

