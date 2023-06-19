Maruti Brezza waiting period extends up to 12 weeks

- Offered in four variants

- Can be had in a CNG guise

Back in June 2022, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the SUV starts from Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi and goes all the way up to Rs. 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi+ variant. The Brezza can be had in petrol and CNG powertrain options across four variants.

Maruti Brezza waiting period:

At present, the Maruti Brezza demands a waiting period of up to nine to 12 weeks in Kolkata from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the dealer, variant, powertrain, colour, and other factors.

Brezza engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine churning 103bhp and 128Nm of torque. This motor can be paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic unit. The SUV can also be had in a CNG variant.

Maruti Brezza rivals and competition:

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300 in the country.