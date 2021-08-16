CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 unveiled – Top feature highlights in MX and AX Series

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra XUV700 has been unveiled in the country today and the prices for the five-seater version with manual transmission in both the MX Series and the AX Series have also been announced. Both the variant options will be available in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The AX Series is offered in three trims – AX3, AX5, and AX7. The higher variants will get a modern set of practical and convenience features.

    The SUV is available in 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. The petrol engine will be available with six-speed manual and automatic options. The 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine will be available in two tunes - 151bhp and 360Nm (manual transmission) and 180bhp and 420Nm (manual)/450Nm (automatic). 

    The top feature highlights in the XUV700 MX Series and AX Series are as follows – 

    MX Series 

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto 

    - Seven-inch instrument cluster

    - Smart door handles 

    - LED taillamp 

    - Steering-mounted switches

    - Power adjust ORVM with turn indicator

    - Day/Night IRVM

    - R17 steel wheels

    AdrenoXSeries/AX3 (Additional features over MX Series)

    - Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

    - Built-in Amazon Alexa

    - Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

    - AdrenoX Connect with 60+ connected features

    - Six speakers and sound staging

    - LED DRL and front fog lamps

    - 17-inch steel wheels with covers

    AdrenoX Series/AX5 (Offers additional features over AX3 trim)

    Skyroof

    - 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    - Curtain airbags 

    - LED clear-view headlamps 

    - Sequential turn indicators

    - Cornering lamps

    AdrenoX Series/AX7 (Offers additional features over AX5 trim)

    - Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) 

    - Driver drowsiness alert

    - Smart Clean Zone

    - Dual-zone climate control

    - R18 diamond-cut alloy

    - Leatherette seat 

    - Leather steering and gear lever 

    - Six-way power seat with memory

    - Side airbags

    It is worth noting that Mahindra will introduce the optional packs at a later date. The optional feature list includes Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed smart door handles, 360-degree surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, and wireless charging. 

    Mahindra has announced the prices for the five-seater manual transmission options and they are as mentioned below –

    MX petrol – Rs 11.99 lakh

    MX Diesel – Rs 12.49 lakh

    AdrenoX AX3 petrol – Rs 13.99 lakh

    AdrenoX AX5 petrol – Rs 14.99 lakh

