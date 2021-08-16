CarWale
    Toyota Virtual Showroom - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,967 Views
    Introduction

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently launched a 'Virtual Showroom' on its digital platform. This new initiative enables all customers and new car buyers to look through the entire portfolio of Toyota vehicles online.

    What is it?

    Customers can check the full range and select any Toyota vehicle of their choice on a website. They will be provided with 360-degree external and internal views, while also being able to check out all the available trims and colour options of different vehicles. Additionally, one can even switch on the lights, and open and close the doors of all cars. All in all, a virtual experience of what one can do at a showroom. Furthermore, they can also experience the car's top features in the day or night modes, of course, along with variant-wise prices. 

    Accessibility

    This virtual showroom can be accessed by anyone on any smartphone, laptop, tablet, or desktop by simply logging in to TKM's website.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Additional delight

    With the help of augmented reality, customers can also choose to see how a Toyota car will look when parked in their garage or portico. All of this at the tip of the fingertips on their smartphones.

    Booking and payment possibilities

    Yes, there's also an integrated payment gateway that enables customers to book Toyota vehicles directly through this platform. One can even schedule a test drive according to their convenient place and time.

    What else should I know?

    Toyota also plans to extend its services through this new initiative. Their plan is to offer other services including offers, discounts, finance options, and even loan applications soon.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
