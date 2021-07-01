CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 interior spied, to feature dual-tone black and beige interior theme

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    99 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 interior spied, to feature dual-tone black and beige interior theme

    - The wide display unit on the dashboard will house a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster 

    - The seven-seat SUV will be available in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

    Ahead of its anticipated launch in India sometime soon, the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 have been spied. The XUV700 is one of the nine models planned to be introduced by 2026. The upcoming seven-seat SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

    Front Speakers

    As seen in the images, the XUV700 will get a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. The vehicle gets a wide display unit that houses the large touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. Further, it will get a flat-bottom three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. The XUV700 will offer an automatic climate control system with physical switches, wireless charging support, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more. The air vents at the front feature chrome inserts. The SUV will be equipped with the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment, measuring 1,360mm x 870mm. To learn more about it, click here

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    The images further reveal a wide centre armrest in the front, seats with contrast stitching, roof-mounted speakers, and more. The second-row seats will get two adjustable headrests for the rear seat occupants, along with a fixed headrest for the middle seat occupant. Air vents are offered in the third row as well, and with blower controls. 

    Rear Row AC Controls

    Mechanically, the XUV700 is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines are likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. Interestingly, the upcoming XUV700 will be available with an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option. More details about the XUV700 will be known in the days to come. 

    Photo Source: M

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Huracan STO to be launched in India on 15 July, 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 interior spied, to feature dual-tone black and beige interior theme