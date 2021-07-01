Mahindra XUV700 interior spied, to feature dual-tone black and beige interior theme

- The wide display unit on the dashboard will house a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster

- The seven-seat SUV will be available in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Ahead of its anticipated launch in India sometime soon, the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 have been spied. The XUV700 is one of the nine models planned to be introduced by 2026. The upcoming seven-seat SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

As seen in the images, the XUV700 will get a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. The vehicle gets a wide display unit that houses the large touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. Further, it will get a flat-bottom three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. The XUV700 will offer an automatic climate control system with physical switches, wireless charging support, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more. The air vents at the front feature chrome inserts. The SUV will be equipped with the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment, measuring 1,360mm x 870mm. To learn more about it, click here.

The images further reveal a wide centre armrest in the front, seats with contrast stitching, roof-mounted speakers, and more. The second-row seats will get two adjustable headrests for the rear seat occupants, along with a fixed headrest for the middle seat occupant. Air vents are offered in the third row as well, and with blower controls.

Mechanically, the XUV700 is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines are likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. Interestingly, the upcoming XUV700 will be available with an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option. More details about the XUV700 will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source: M