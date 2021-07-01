CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lamborghini Huracan STO to be launched in India on 15 July, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    353 Views
    Lamborghini Huracan STO to be launched in India on 15 July, 2021

    - The Lamborghini Huracan STO was unveiled in November last year

    - The road-legal, race-car-inspired model is powered by a 640bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 engine 

    Italian sports car marque Lamborghini is all set to launch a new derivative of the Huracan in India later this month. The company will unleash the Huracan STO in the country on 15 July, 2021.

    Front View

    Unveiled in November last year, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) takes heavy inspiration from the Super Trofeo Evo and the Huracan GT3, and is a road-legal version of the brand’s V10 race-car.

    At the heart of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. The power figures stand at 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Unlike its 4WD siblings, the Huracan STO sends power only to the rear wheels, helping it sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in a mere three seconds.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the vanilla Huracan, the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan STO is 43 kgs lighter, courtesy of the exterior panel being made of carbon fibre, 75 per-cent of it at that. The windscreen too, sheds 30% of its weight, while the Magnesium wheels further aid the weight loss. Compared to its predecessor, the Huracan STO is 37 per-cent more aerodynamic, and produces 53 per-cent more downforce.

    In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan STO gets a fascia where all the parts such as the hood, fenders, and bumper are made into a single piece. At the top of the car sits a roof scoop, while the rear profile gets a large adjustable rear wing, a redesigned bumper, and a dual-exhaust setup. A few other notable changes include Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes, and three new drive modes (STO, Rain, and Trophy).

    Dashboard

    Step inside the Lamborghini Huracan STO and you are greeted by carbon-fibre seats with four-point seat-belts, and a range of carbon-fibre elements all across the interior, right to the floor mats. Also on offer is Alcantara upholstery, and you can get further customize your Huracan STO with the help of the brand’s Ad Personam division.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Image
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    ₹ 3.22 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 interior spied, to feature dual-tone black and beige interior theme
     Next 
    Hyundai India June 2021 sales up by 89.9 per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.58 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.71 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Huracan STO to be launched in India on 15 July, 2021