Lamborghini Huracan STO to be launched in India on 15 July, 2021

Italian sports car marque Lamborghini is all set to launch a new derivative of the Huracan in India later this month. The company will unleash the Huracan STO in the country on 15 July, 2021.

Unveiled in November last year, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) takes heavy inspiration from the Super Trofeo Evo and the Huracan GT3, and is a road-legal version of the brand’s V10 race-car.

At the heart of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. The power figures stand at 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Unlike its 4WD siblings, the Huracan STO sends power only to the rear wheels, helping it sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in a mere three seconds.

Compared to the vanilla Huracan, the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan STO is 43 kgs lighter, courtesy of the exterior panel being made of carbon fibre, 75 per-cent of it at that. The windscreen too, sheds 30% of its weight, while the Magnesium wheels further aid the weight loss. Compared to its predecessor, the Huracan STO is 37 per-cent more aerodynamic, and produces 53 per-cent more downforce.

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan STO gets a fascia where all the parts such as the hood, fenders, and bumper are made into a single piece. At the top of the car sits a roof scoop, while the rear profile gets a large adjustable rear wing, a redesigned bumper, and a dual-exhaust setup. A few other notable changes include Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes, and three new drive modes (STO, Rain, and Trophy).

Step inside the Lamborghini Huracan STO and you are greeted by carbon-fibre seats with four-point seat-belts, and a range of carbon-fibre elements all across the interior, right to the floor mats. Also on offer is Alcantara upholstery, and you can get further customize your Huracan STO with the help of the brand’s Ad Personam division.