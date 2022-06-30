Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N revealed in South Africa

- To be manufactured in India for global exports

- Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ award by Global NCAP

With the launch of the Mahindra Scorpio-N in the country, the Indian carmaker also revealed the Scorpio-N and the XUV700 in South Africa. To be manufactured in India and exported to several global markets, both the SUVs will soon be launched internationally.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 made its debut in India last year in August. Available at a starting price of Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom), XUV700 can be broadly had in MX and AX trims. It is offered in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions. However, the four-wheel-drive setup is limited to the diesel automatic version. Presently, the XUV700 commands a waiting period of over one year, owing to the high demand and supply shortage of semiconductors. Here’s our detailed review of the Mahindra XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Coming to the newly launched Scorpio-N, the new generation model looks entirely new, gets a thoroughly revamped cabin, more tech, and added safety features with petrol and all-wheel-drive options. Available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants, here are the variant-wise features and prices of all manual variants.

The ex-showroom prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants will be revealed on 21 July while the bookings for the SUV will open on 30 July. Here’s our first-drive review of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.