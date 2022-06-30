CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 72.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    364 Views
    BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 72.90 lakh

    -Based on the 630i petrol

    -Locally assembled and available in limited numbers

    Introduction

    Hot on the heels of the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre, BMW has launched the 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition at Rs 72.90 lakh. It is available in limited numbers and is based on the 630i petrol trim level. This is the second special edition launched to celebrate 50 years of BMW’s high-performance M division.

    Exterior

    As a part of the 50 Jahre treatments, you get the M Emblem inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo as an alternative to the conventional BMW emblem and it adorns the front and rear as well wheel hub caps. This special edition car is available in Tanzanite Blue Metallic, M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect and Mineral White.

    Buyers can also add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. The Motorsport Pack goes a step further and gives an exterior upgrade. It includes BMW Kidney Grille in High Gloss Black, Key Fob in Carbon Fibre and Alcantara and commanding 19-inch 647 M Light alloy wheels in Jet black.

    Interior

    The cabin of the BMW 6 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ gets sports seats in Natural Leather Dakota with M Seatbelts. The seats offer fully electric adjustment with memory function on the driver as well as the passenger side. At the rear, the bench has an electrically adjustable backrest angle and electrically adjustable roller sun blinds.

    Engine and gearbox

    Powering this version of the 6 Series is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol producing 258bhp/400Nm. You get an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels. Other features include an air suspension and a 0-100kmph time of 6.5 seconds.

    Rivals

    The 6 Series is a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6

                 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 6 Series GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2298 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Jul 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 6 Series GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 83.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 88.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 80.74 Lakh
    Pune₹ 84.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 86.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 79.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 85.52 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 81.63 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 77.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2298 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 72.90 lakh