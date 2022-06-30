BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 72.90 lakh

-Based on the 630i petrol

-Locally assembled and available in limited numbers

Introduction

Hot on the heels of the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre, BMW has launched the 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition at Rs 72.90 lakh. It is available in limited numbers and is based on the 630i petrol trim level. This is the second special edition launched to celebrate 50 years of BMW’s high-performance M division.

Exterior

As a part of the 50 Jahre treatments, you get the M Emblem inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo as an alternative to the conventional BMW emblem and it adorns the front and rear as well wheel hub caps. This special edition car is available in Tanzanite Blue Metallic, M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect and Mineral White.

Buyers can also add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. The Motorsport Pack goes a step further and gives an exterior upgrade. It includes BMW Kidney Grille in High Gloss Black, Key Fob in Carbon Fibre and Alcantara and commanding 19-inch 647 M Light alloy wheels in Jet black.

Interior

The cabin of the BMW 6 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ gets sports seats in Natural Leather Dakota with M Seatbelts. The seats offer fully electric adjustment with memory function on the driver as well as the passenger side. At the rear, the bench has an electrically adjustable backrest angle and electrically adjustable roller sun blinds.

Engine and gearbox

Powering this version of the 6 Series is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol producing 258bhp/400Nm. You get an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels. Other features include an air suspension and a 0-100kmph time of 6.5 seconds.

Rivals

The 6 Series is a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6