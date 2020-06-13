Mahindra to bank on XUV300 and Bolero for volumes this year

- Highest volumes for Mahindra range

- XUV300 popular in urban markets, Bolero in rural areas

Mahindra will bank on their sub-four metre XUV300 and Bolero to drive their volumes in the private car market this year. The Indian automaker made this announcement during a virtual press interaction to announce its performance for previous financial year.

The XUV300 and Bolero along with the KUV100 NXT are the three sub-four metre volume heavy products that Mahindra sells in the A-segment and B-segment of the Indian market. Even in time of lockdown (April and May 2020), the XUV300 retailed 814 and 1,257 units and the Bolero a rather impressive 2080 and 1715 units respectively. The XUV300 is popular in urban markets while the Bolero is a segment leader in the rural markets.

The XUV300 is derived from the Ssangyong Tivoli and is sold in India across 13 variants, two engine and gearbox options. It is priced in the range of Rs 9.35 lakh to Rs 15.14 lakh (on-road Delhi). The Mahindra Bolero is sold across three variants, one engine option and in the price range of 9.21 lakh to Rs 10.37 lakh (on-road Delhi).