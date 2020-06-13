Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra to bank on XUV300 and Bolero for volumes this year

June 13, 2020, 03:33 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Mahindra to bank on XUV300 and Bolero for volumes this year

- Highest volumes for Mahindra range        

- XUV300 popular in urban markets, Bolero in rural areas 

Mahindra will bank on their sub-four metre XUV300 and Bolero to drive their volumes in the private car market this year. The Indian automaker made this announcement during a virtual press interaction to announce its performance for previous financial year. 

The XUV300 and Bolero along with the KUV100 NXT are the three sub-four metre volume heavy products that Mahindra sells in the A-segment and B-segment of the Indian market. Even in time of lockdown (April and May 2020), the XUV300 retailed 814 and 1,257 units and the Bolero a rather impressive 2080 and 1715 units respectively. The XUV300 is popular in urban markets while the Bolero is a segment leader in the rural markets.

Mahindra XUV300 Right Front Three Quarter

The XUV300 is derived from the Ssangyong Tivoli and is sold in India across 13 variants, two engine and gearbox options. It is priced in the range of Rs 9.35 lakh to Rs 15.14 lakh (on-road Delhi). The Mahindra Bolero is sold across three variants, one engine option and in the price range of 9.21 lakh to Rs 10.37 lakh (on-road Delhi).

  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.78 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.24 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.18 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards

