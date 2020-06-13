Citroen E-SpaceTourer revealed; nine-seat electric MPV

- To be launched in the UK by end of 2020

- To be offered in two variants - E-SpaceTourer ‘Feel’ and E-SpaceTourer ‘Business’

Citroen has revealed the electric nine-seat MPV in the UK, the Citroen E-SpaceTourer. Citroen will expand its product line up in the UK with the launch of the E-SpaceTourer by the end of 2020. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in two variants - E-SpaceTourer ‘Feel’ (for private customers) and E-SpaceTourer ‘Business’ (for business customers). The vehicle offers multiple seating configurations to suit individual taste.

The Citroen E-SpaceTourer is powered by an electric motor that produces 134bhp and 260Nm of torque. The vehicle has three drive mode selectors – Normal, Eco and Power. In all three modes, the vehicle has a top speed of 130kmph. The motor recovers energy under braking or during deceleration. Two energy recovery modes are available to the driver – ‘Standard’ for a feel close to that of a conventional engineand ‘Enhanced’ for increased deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal. The latter is accessible via the ‘Brake’ button on the gearbox control.

The electric MPV has three charging modes –

- Home charging: Using a mode 2 cable for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park. It is compatible with standard domestic socket.

- Private or public accelerated charging: The 32A cable is supplied as standard with the vehicle. It charges from zero to 100 per cent in less than eight hours (7.4 kW Wallbox).

- Super-fast charging: Available at mode 4 public charging point. This can charge a 50kWh battery to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Using the MyCitroen app, users can manage the battery charging process and see how charging is progressing. There is also a delayed charging programme on the app and under the “Energy” menu on the vehicle’s touchscreen. This operation is only available for home (mode 2) or accelerated (mode 3) charging. Delayed charging can be altered at any time. Once programmed, it only remains to plug the vehicle in and press the button located inside the vehicle charging port.

The E-SpaceTourer ‘Feel’ is available in five, seven or eight-seater options. It is aimed at large or extended families, groups and those who like to travel with friends. The interior layout can be changed at will, thanks to the sliding seats on rails – for optimum boot volume or more legroom. The seats have reclining backrests and can each be folded down to form a flat ‘shelf’ (front passenger seats as well as rows two and three), making it possible to transport the bulkiest objects for leisure or home use in no time at all.

The E-SpaceTourer ‘Business’ can offer five to nine seats. This version comes with upbeat styling and is intended for passenger transport professionals (hotel shuttles, taxis, etc.). Configurable “a la carte” in terms of the seating configuration and equipment, it is a vehicle that is almost made-to-measure.

Along with premium upholstery, the new model gets a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle gets driver assistance system that includes – head-up display, active safety brake, hill start assist, driver attention alert, blind-spot monitoring system, coffee break alert, collision risk alert and reversing camera with top rear vision.