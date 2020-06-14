Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • MG E-Motion electric sports coupe leaked in patent images

MG E-Motion electric sports coupe leaked in patent images

June 14, 2020, 02:51 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
249 Views
Write a comment
MG E-Motion electric sports coupe leaked in patent images

- Expected debut in 2021

- Based on the E-Motion Concept from 2017

MG is developing an all-electric sports coupe which is set to debut next year. Based on the 2017 E-Motion Concept showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show, few patent images of the two-door model has surfaced online giving us a fair idea of what to expect from it.

MG ZS EV Front view

The design seen in these patent images appears to be an evolution of what we saw at the Shanghai stage. This change makes it less futuristic and more conventional. Carrying a British-esque styling, the coupe appears to have taken its inspiration from Aston Martin models. Be it the massive grille – which will surely be covered given the car’s electric nature – or the large fender vent, or rear quarter panel, everything seems to have been copied from the DB11.

MG ZS EV Right Rear Three Quarter

The Jaguar XJ-type sleek wraparound tail lamps at the back are similar to the one seen on the concept. But interestingly, there is a large diffuser on the rear bumper adding a lot of drama to otherwise simple rear. The roofline too is similar to old-school coupes which makes it handsome too. The alloy wheels appear to have been made with aerodynamics in mind and should make it to the production model.

MG ZS EV Left Side View

Powertrain details of the E-Motion (if that is what it will be called in the production guise) is scarce at the moment. However, we can safely guess that MG will make use of the ZS EV’s electric powertrain for this sports coupe. Which means it would be powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack with power output rising close to 200bhp. And a lightweight construction should make this coupe ballistic to drive.

MG ZS EV Front view

This would be the first ambitious product from the SAIC-owned carmaker and would be sold in global markets. We could also expect it to be offered in India, but there’s no concrete information available yet. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details. 

MG ZS EV Rear view

Source

  • MG
  • e-motion concept
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • E-Motion
  • MG E-Motion
MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 22.06 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakh onwards

