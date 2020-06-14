Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Motors pulls the plug on JTP

June 14, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Motors pulls the plug on JTP

- Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP discontinued

- Tata Motors will continue to provide service and support for the JTP range

Tata Motors has signed an agreement to purchase the 50% shareholding of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles (JTSV). Further to this announcement, JTSV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, following the completion of the procedural requirements. The announcement marks the end of the line for the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP.

JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives to develop high performance versions of TML passenger cars under the ‘JTP’ brand. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP were launched in 2018, details of which are available here.

Tata Motors issued an official statement that said, “The passenger car industry witnessed a challenging FY19-20, exacerbated with mandatory change in regulations and the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the demand in this niche category of vehicles. In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture. Tata Motors will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships.” 

