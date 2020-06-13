Please Tell Us Your City

  BMW X5 SportX variant prices start at Rs 74.90 lakh

BMW X5 SportX variant prices start at Rs 74.90 lakh

June 13, 2020, 09:15 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1572 Views
BMW X5 SportX variant prices start at Rs 74.90 lakh

- BMW X5 SportX becomes the new entry-level variant

- The new variant commands a price hike of Rs 2 lakh over the outgoing one

BMW has discreetly updated the X5 range in India and introduced a new entry-level version, known as the X5 xDrive30d SportX. Replacing the xDrive30d Sport variant, the model also receives a price hike of Rs 2 lakh over the outgoing variant.

Powertrain options on the BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX are limited to a 3.0-litre, six cylinder diesel engine producing 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, although it misses out on the paddle shifters.

Feature wise, the BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX comes equipped with adaptive suspension, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, automatic tail gate, sports seats, gesture control, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 205W 10 speaker music system, rear view camera, parking assistant and 19-inch alloy wheels. The variant is available in three colours including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Black Sapphire.

Compared to the xLine variant, the BMW X5 xDrive30 SportX variant misses out on features such as launch control, air suspension, electrically operated split tail gate, BMW laser lights, aluminium running board, BMW display key, 464W 16 speaker Harman Kardon music system, 360 degree camera, wireless charging and 20-inch alloy wheels. The xLine is available in all three colours offered on the SportX as well as an additional option in the form of the Artic Grey paintjob.

