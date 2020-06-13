New Skoda Octavia Scout revealed with rugged looks

- Gets 15mm of additional ground clearance

- Available in a front-wheel-drive configuration as well

Skoda has expanded the new-gen Octavia line-up with the introduction of the Scout body style. Just like the previous-gen model, the new Octavia Scout is available in the Combi guise with a rugged body kit, raised ground clearance, and off-roading credentials.

Compared to the older Octavia Scout, this one is 16mm longer and 15mm wider while offering a whopping 640 litres of boot space (up by 30 litres) with the seats in place. The ground clearance is up by 15mm compared to the standard Octavia. On the outside, there’re protection on the bumpers both fore and aft with faux aluminium skid plates, and on the wheel arches.

A similar blacked-out skirt is also present on the sides. And the new Scout sits on either 18-inch Braga or 19-inch Manaslu silver-finished alloy wheels. Adding to the Scout’s outdoorsy nature, the cabin gets wooden and chrome inserts all around. Also, a special brown coloured stitching is used on the upholstery, steering wheel and the dashboard.

In terms of powertrain, the Octavia Scouts gets both petrol and diesel engine options. Most importantly, for the first time since its introduction, this Scout model can be had with FWD-only configuration. The 2.0-litre TDI diesel with 115bhp is on offer alongside the 1.5-litre TSI petrol making 150bhp. Both these engines are paired with a six‑speed manual transmission. A more powerful e-TEC version is also on offer which has a 1.5-litre TSI and mild hybrid technology mated to a seven-speed DSG. The range-topper is the 2.0-litre TSI 190bhp and 2.0-litre TDI putting out either 147bhp or 197bhp. These motors are available with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG.

The new Skoda Octavia Scout will go on sale in the European market in July. Meanwhile, here in India, we might be getting the new-gen Octavia in the sedan guise sometime next year.