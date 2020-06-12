Lexus IS sedan to be revealed globally on 16 June

- It will be the fourth-generation Lexus IS sedan

- Will rival to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series

Lexus has differed the global premiere of the fourth-generation of the IS sedan to 16 May, without citing any reasons. The company, however, has released a new teaser video that offers a better look of the rear design and other details.

The new Lexus IS was earlier schedule for its official debut on 9 June. The video displays the Lexus IS350 F Sport version of the sedan as the variant badges are present on the tailgate an on the rear fender. The teaser also shows the brushed-metal garnish for the window-line and the swanky taillights that run across the width of the tailgate.

Lexus is tightlipped about the mechanical info about the new IS sedan. It is rumoured that the range-topping Lexus IS500 will pack a V8 motor, while the IS350 F Sport is likely to continue using the existing 3.5-liter V6 motor that makes 311bhp.

The Lexus IS sedan is also expected to receive reworked suspension and steering geometry. We will bring you all the details about the car once the all-new sedan is revealed next week.