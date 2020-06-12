New BMW X7 M50d - Now in pictures

BMW India's line-up now sees the entry of a new trim of the X7. Yes, we are talking about the striking 400hp M50d diesel, which joins the carmaker's portfolio already having the locally-assembled 30d diesel and the fully-imported 40i petrol. Slotted above the X5, the new SUV has been priced at Rs 1.63 crore. Here's a picture gallery of this sporty new flagship SUV.

The BMW X7 was first revealed and, in fact, made its public debut in full production form two years ago, in November 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

On display at the show were the xDrive40i with a 340bhp 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine and the xDrive30d with a 265hp 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-diesel.

However, it is this M50d variant powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that was the showstopper. It produces 395bhp and a humongous 760Nm of torque.

This quad-turbo straight six mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite this SUV being a mammoth, BMW claims this model can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

Complementing its sporty stature is an M Sport package with BMW Laserlight headlamps. It includes sportier front and rear bumpers, 22-inch M alloy wheels and twin exhaust tips.

Inside, the new M50d gets equipment similar to the other trims. There's a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and gesture control.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a five-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and ambient lighting.