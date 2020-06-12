Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW X7 M50d - Now in pictures

New BMW X7 M50d - Now in pictures

June 12, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
232 Views
Write a comment
New BMW X7 M50d - Now in pictures

BMW India's line-up now sees the entry of a new trim of the X7. Yes, we are talking about the striking 400hp M50d diesel, which joins the carmaker's portfolio already having the locally-assembled 30d diesel and the fully-imported 40i petrol. Slotted above the X5, the new SUV has been priced at Rs 1.63 crore. Here's a picture gallery of this sporty new flagship SUV.

BMW X7 Front view

The BMW X7 was first revealed and, in fact, made its public debut in full production form two years ago, in November 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

BMW X7 Left Front Three Quarter

On display at the show were the xDrive40i with a 340bhp 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine and the xDrive30d with a 265hp 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-diesel.

BMW X7 Right Front Three Quarter

However, it is this M50d variant powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that was the showstopper. It produces 395bhp and a humongous 760Nm of torque.

BMW X7 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

This quad-turbo straight six mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite this SUV being a mammoth, BMW claims this model can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

BMW X7 Grille

Complementing its sporty stature is an M Sport package with BMW Laserlight headlamps. It includes sportier front and rear bumpers, 22-inch M alloy wheels and twin exhaust tips.

BMW X7 Front Seat Headrest

Inside, the new M50d gets equipment similar to the other trims. There's a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and gesture control.

BMW X7 Inner Car Roof

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a five-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and ambient lighting.

BMW X7 Wheel
  • BMW
  • BMW X7
  • X7
  • X7 M50d
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW X7 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.17 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.09 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.12 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.12 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.04 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

186 Likes
24432 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

310 Likes
36688 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in