Mahindra produces 18,261 passenger vehicles in November 2021

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of November 2021. The Indian carmaker produced a total of 35,770 vehicles last month, which comprised passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 15,742 units.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, Alturas G4, KUV100, Bolero, and the recently launched XUV700. Mahindra manufactured a total of 2,928 units of the Thar last month, of which 2,008 units were gasoline versions. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,092 units of the SUV were built including both petrol and diesel models.

A total of 3,140 XUV700s were built, of which 1,940 were petrol units while others were diesel versions. Overall, Mahindra produced 18,261 passenger vehicles in the previous month. The carmaker also commenced the deliveries of the diesel variants and you can read more about it here.

The semiconductor and electrical component supply shortage continues to hamper Mahindra’s production resulting in long waiting periods of its utility vehicle range. The next new model to be inducted into the Indian carmaker’s line-up is the new-generation Scorpio that was recently spied testing on public roads. To know more about the upcoming SUV, click here.