    Skoda Kodiaq facelift production commences ahead of official launch

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that generates 187bhp/320Nm

    - Expected launch in January 2022 

    Skoda Auto India has commenced production of the updated Kodiaq at the company’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Kodiaq facelift is expected to be launched in the country in January 2022. Apart from the revised exterior styling elements, the upcoming SUV will also get a new BS6 compliant petrol engine. 

    Mechanically, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift replaces the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine which generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The new petrol engine will get a seven-speed DSG automatic option. Moreover, it is believed that the new model will also get a 4x4 system. 

    Some of the distinctive visual highlights include a new blacked-out butterfly grille with vertical slats and revised headlamps. The side profile now gets new multi-spoke alloy wheels and black ORVMs for freshness, while the rear section gets split LED taillights. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a three-spoke steering wheel, premium upholstery, rectangular AC vents on the dashboard, chrome insert on the steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment screen, and more.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Mahindra produces 18,261 passenger vehicles in November 2021
    Production-ready Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted for the first time

