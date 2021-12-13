Production-ready Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted for the first time

- Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be unveiled sometime next year

- The model could be powered by an NA V12 or a V8 plug-in hybrid

Ferrari has been working on the upcoming SUV since 2018, which is likely to be christened as the Purosangue. The model has made its spy photo debut in various forms, including that of the GTC4 as well as the Levante’s body. Now, we get a look at the production-ready body of Ferrari’s first-ever SUV that is expected to be unveiled sometime next year.

As seen in the spy shots here, the new Ferrari Purosangue SUV is still heavily covered in camouflage, keep a wrap on majority of its design. What we can see though, is a heavily raked front windshield, a sloping and long bonnet, sleek headlamps, a wide air intake, a small front window, and a fairly larger rear window hiding behind the camouflage. Also on offer is a coupe-inspired sloping roofline, staggered tyre setup for the front and rear set, quad-tip exhausts, and what seems to be a diffuser sitting between the latter.

A second look at the side profile of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue reveals that the model features a relatively low ground clearance, hinting that it might not debut as a traditional high-riding car. Details regarding the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment.

Under the hood, the 2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to breathe to life via an NA V12 engine. A V8 plug-in hybrid unit cannot be ruled out at the moment either. Based on an all-new platform, the Ferrari Purosangue is likely to set the cash registers ringing for the folks at Maranello when it arrives next year.