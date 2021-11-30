CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio test mule spotted ahead of its debut in 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Mahindra Scorpio test mule spotted ahead of its debut in 2022

    - Expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    - To get fresh styling and modern feature updates 

    Mahindra’s Scorpio has always been a strong selling product for the Indian automaker. The company has been extensively testing the new-gen Scorpio for a while now. This time around, we have spotted the Scorpio test mules once again ahead of its anticipated debut early in 2022. The upcoming SUV is heavily camouflaged, however, it does reveal some of the new styling elements. 

    Based on what can be seen, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio gets a revised grille with multiple vertical slats which complement the dual-pod projector headlamps. Moreover, the air dams in the bumper have been redesigned for freshness. The raised bonnet with sharp lines adds to its masculine character. As for the sides, the vehicle is expected to get bold wheel arches, side step rails, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Right Rear Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, the updated Scorpio will offer a shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler with high-mount stop lamp, tailgate-mounted number recess, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Moreover, the SUV will offer a rear wiper and washer for added convenience. It is also believed to get sequential turn indicators. 

    As seen in previously spotted test mules, the new Scorpio is expected to offer a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, multi-function steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, dual-tone interior theme, and leather upholstery. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine option. The SUV will be available in both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
