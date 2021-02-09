Mahindra M-Plus mega-service camp to be held from 8 February to 18 February, 2021

- Customers can avail of a 75-point free check-up on their Mahindra vehicles

- The company is also offering discounts on spare parts, labour, and Maxicare

Mahindra has announced a free mega service camp, christened M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300 TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan, and Rexton. This initiative will be organised between 8 February and 18 February, 2021 across all the major cities of the country.

The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners with the opportunity to avail of a 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost. Additionally, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of 5 per cent discounts on spare parts, as well as 10 per cent and 25 per cent off on labour and Maxicare treatments, respectively.

Customers can book their service appointments using Mahindra With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account. Customers can also avail of pick-up and drop, and create their own job-card with the selection of Maxicare treatments, approve estimates and make the payment online.