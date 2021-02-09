2021 MG ZS EV now available in 31 cities

- ZS EV reaches 10 new cities

- Now available with an increased claimed range of 419km

MG Motor India launched the updated ZS EV on 8 February with a revised starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, in January 2020, the EV was introduced in only five cities expanding to six and then 10 more cities in the following months. Now, the 2021 ZS EV will be made available in a total of 31 cities across the country.

The 31 cities in which the ZS EV is now available are – NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Chennai, Cochin, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vizag, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, Indore, Goa, Calicut, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Mysore, Mangalore, Vijaywada, Trivandrum, Puducherry, and Kolhapur.

The 2021 MG ZS EV now gets an increased ground clearance and an updated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 35 Hinglish (Hindi + English) voice commands along with the existing list of features which include a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, electric parking brake, and six airbags. To know more about the new ZS EV, click here.

The 44.5kWh floor-placed battery on the EV gives out a power of 141bhp and 353Nm torque. However, MG now has a higher claimed range of 419 km on a single charge with the same battery. It is also equipped with three driving modes – Normal, Sport, and Eco. The 2021 MG ZS EV is available in two trims - Excite and Exclusive which are priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 24.18 lakh, respectively.