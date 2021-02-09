CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 MG ZS EV now available in 31 cities

    2021 MG ZS EV now available in 31 cities

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,723 Views
    2021 MG ZS EV now available in 31 cities

    - ZS EV reaches 10 new cities

    - Now available with an increased claimed range of 419km

    MG Motor India launched the updated ZS EV on 8 February with a revised starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, in January 2020, the EV was introduced in only five cities expanding to six and then 10 more cities in the following months. Now, the 2021 ZS EV will be made available in a total of 31 cities across the country.

    The 31 cities in which the ZS EV is now available are – NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Chennai, Cochin, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vizag, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, Indore, Goa, Calicut, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Mysore, Mangalore, Vijaywada, Trivandrum, Puducherry, and Kolhapur. 

    The 2021 MG ZS EV now gets an increased ground clearance and an updated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 35 Hinglish (Hindi + English) voice commands along with the existing list of features which include a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, electric parking brake, and six airbags. To know more about the new ZS EV, click here.

    The 44.5kWh floor-placed battery on the EV gives out a power of 141bhp and 353Nm torque. However, MG now has a higher claimed range of 419 km on a single charge with the same battery. It is also equipped with three driving modes – Normal, Sport, and Eco. The 2021 MG ZS EV is available in two trims - Excite and Exclusive which are priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 24.18 lakh, respectively. 

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 23.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 23.27 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars