Mahindra financial schemes - All you need to know

Mahindra and Mahindra has recently introduced many new finance schemes, in addition to the ones they had come up with during the pandemic. These will make the new car buying lucrative, help buyers make loan repayment flexible, and of course, help the carmaker attract new buyers too. Here's all you need to know about this new program.

- 'Own Now and Pay after 90 Days' Scheme

This is the newly proposed finance scheme, under which, a potential car buyer can get home any Mahindra vehicle and pay the first EMI only after three months from the date of purchase.

- Loan sanctions

Buyers can avail of benefits like EMIs starting as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles. Then, there are many more financial schemes including an eight-year repayment scheme, zero foreclosure charges, and even a low 7.25 per cent interest rate scheme.

- 100 per cent on-road funding scheme

This new scheme is the most interesting one though, as it allows a car buyer to drive home a Mahindra UV without a rupee of down payment. This one will obviously have many prerequisites and interested prospects should take a look at all its terms and conditions before opting in.

- Add-on funding requirements

The carmaker has also formulated schemes where buyers can get funding on accessories and extended warranty as well. Then, there are various benefits for online loan sanctions as well.

- What else should I know?

Mahindra and Mahindra has its own financial institutions and has worked out these schemes through various ones including other fintech companies at their terms and conditions. So, it’s recommended that customers should get in touch with the nearest authorised Mahindra dealer, and utilise the benefits of this wide range of offers.