CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    522 Views
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched - Top 5 highlights

    JaguarLand Rover (JLR) India has launched the latest iteration of the F-Pace in India, and in both petrol and diesel engine options. We'll now take a look at the top five highlights on this 2021 model, which features subtle revisions inside and out. And yes, these are all a part of the British luxury automaker's plan exclusively for its flagship SUV.

    1. R-Dynamic trim

    JLR is offering the R-Dynamic trim for the first time in our country. And yes, irrespective of it getting petrol or a diesel powertrain option. So, customers can now get the F-Pace specced in the R-Dynamic trim. And what's so special about this variant you may ask? Well, it does feature a couple of cosmetic upgrades over the standard model for a more performance-focussed look.

    Jaguar F-Pace Front View

    2. New grille

    Another interesting update upfront is the slightly enlarged grille. It features Jaguar's heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond' detailing.

    3. Sleek rear

    Jaguar F-Pace Left Rear Three Quarter

    Though the sloping roofline and silhouette remains the same in terms of exterior design, the F-Pace now boasts new slim-looking headlights, a revised bumper, and chrome-exhaust tips. All of these lend it a sharper and sportier look.

    4. Enhanced interior

    Jaguar F-Pace Dashboard

    Owners of this new F-Pace will also benefit from enhanced luxury and connectivity features. Adding appeal to its cabin is a new Mars Red and Siena Tan upholstery, which lends the interior a brighter and sportier feel.

    5. New centre console

    Once inside, you also notice a revamped centre console. A 11.4-inch curved screen finds centre stage and features the brand's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. Then, there's wireless device charging and even a new fully digital instrument cluster.

    Jaguar F-Pace Dashboard
    Jaguar F-Pace Image
    Jaguar F-Pace
    ₹ 69.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra financial schemes - All you need to know

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar F-Pace

    Jaguar F-Pace

    ₹ 69.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar F-Pace

    Jaguar F-Pace

    ₹ 69.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJUN
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Jaguar F-Pace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 88.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 87.95 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 81.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 88.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 83.76 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 81.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 84.47 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 77.81 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 78.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched - Top 5 highlights