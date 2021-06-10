2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched - Top 5 highlights

JaguarLand Rover (JLR) India has launched the latest iteration of the F-Pace in India, and in both petrol and diesel engine options. We'll now take a look at the top five highlights on this 2021 model, which features subtle revisions inside and out. And yes, these are all a part of the British luxury automaker's plan exclusively for its flagship SUV.

1. R-Dynamic trim

JLR is offering the R-Dynamic trim for the first time in our country. And yes, irrespective of it getting petrol or a diesel powertrain option. So, customers can now get the F-Pace specced in the R-Dynamic trim. And what's so special about this variant you may ask? Well, it does feature a couple of cosmetic upgrades over the standard model for a more performance-focussed look.

2. New grille

Another interesting update upfront is the slightly enlarged grille. It features Jaguar's heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond' detailing.

3. Sleek rear

Though the sloping roofline and silhouette remains the same in terms of exterior design, the F-Pace now boasts new slim-looking headlights, a revised bumper, and chrome-exhaust tips. All of these lend it a sharper and sportier look.

4. Enhanced interior

Owners of this new F-Pace will also benefit from enhanced luxury and connectivity features. Adding appeal to its cabin is a new Mars Red and Siena Tan upholstery, which lends the interior a brighter and sportier feel.

5. New centre console

Once inside, you also notice a revamped centre console. A 11.4-inch curved screen finds centre stage and features the brand's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. Then, there's wireless device charging and even a new fully digital instrument cluster.