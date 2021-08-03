Mahindra extends warranty on the Bolero and Scorpio by two years

- Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio warranty extended

- Shield warranty program extended by two years

- Customers can now get seven years of total warranty

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has announced an extension in the warranty period for the Bolero Power+ and Scorpio models. Customers and owners of these SUVs can avail of these benefits under the 'Shield' program.

Both these models already have various optional extended warranty programs and the 'Shield' warranty covers unforeseen mechanical and electrical breakdowns for five years. Now with this extension of two years, customers get an uninterrupted warranty period of seven years. It's either this time period or coverage of 1,50,000km for the Bolero Power+ and 1,70,000km for the Scorpio. After the expiry of the original warranty, the extended warranty is activated immediately.

The carmaker ensures faster coverage approval and claim settlement through this extended Shield warranty. Mahindra's intention is to offer a longer worry-free ownership period for owners with coverage of mechanical or electrical failures. Otherwise, there's flexibility in the transfer of ownership as well still hinting at the long-term reliability of their highest selling models.