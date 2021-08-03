CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigo - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    596 Views
    Introduction

    The global unveiling of the Volkswagen Taigo recently took place, building up everyone's curiosity. This is a compact crossover for the European market, essentially the Nivus crossover available in the South American markets since last year. Here's all that you need to know about the VW Taigo.

    Dimensions

    This new compact crossover is based on the Volkswagen MQB-A0 platform and measures 4,266mm in length, 1,757mm in width, and 1,494mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,566mm.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    Like the Nivus, the Taigo will also get a few minor tweaks for the European market. We can see from the images that the coupe-like sloping roofline at the rear has been retained. It should eat into the boot space, especially compared to its T-Cross sibling. Still, the Taigo offers 438litres of boot space as against the 455litres of the T-Cross.

    Interior

    Things inside the cabin feel familiar as the Taigo's interior is similar to the new-gen T-Cross and even the Polo. This crossover gets Volkswagen's IQ Drive package, a fully digital instrument cluster, and touch-sensitive climate control, among many other features. Customers can opt for a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, otherwise, a 6.5-inch one is standard. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Dashboard

    Powertrain and transmission

    There are two choices of petrol engines for the VW Taigo. There's the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine producing either 94bhp or 109bhp of power. Then, there's a 1.5-litre TSI unit churning out 148bhp of power. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, or a six-speed DSG automatic transmission depending on the engine configuration. Power is sent to the front wheels only.

    Market, Price, and Timeline

    As mentioned before, this model of the VW Taigo has been unveiled for the European market and we don't think it will arrive in India anytime soon. It will be manufactured at Volkswagen's plant in Spain and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2022. And since VW will slot the Taigo over the T-Cross, prices are expected to be higher than its cousin.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
