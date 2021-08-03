CarWale
    2021 Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    14,657 Views
    - To get cosmetic updates and feature additions

    - Will be powered by the BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Tata Motors is all set to re-launch the Tiago NRG in India tomorrow. Based on the regular BS6 Tiago, the NRG will pack in crossover-inspired cosmetic upgrades, feature additions, and will be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

    Visually, the Tiago NRG is expected to get thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches, front and rear silver skid plates, and a contrast black insert on the roof, ORVMs, door handles, D-pillar, and the roof rails. Based on the spy images, the posterior will also get a horizontal black embed on the boot to give it a more rugged and sporty appeal. 

    Inside, the cabin is likely to get gloss black inserts, push start/stop button, keyless boot opening, a rear view camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Surprisingly, the automatic climate control has been swapped for manual controls. 

    Under the hood, the Tiago will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does duty on the regular Tiago. It is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. With the introduction of BS6, Tata Motors is unlike to launch the diesel derivative that was offered with the earlier NRG version. The Tata Tiago NRG will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
