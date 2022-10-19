Locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge rolled out

- The first unit rolled out from the Hoskote plant near Bengaluru

- Powered by a 78kWh battery pack to generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque

Volvo Car India has rolled out its first locally assembled electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, from its Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. The first XC40 Recharge was flagged off in the presence of its car Plant Head Mr. Pascal Kusters and other members of the plant team. The vehicle was launched in the country on 26 July followed by the deliveries which will commence this month.

The upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge will be powered by two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack to generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge will deliver a driving range of 418kms according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all-electric offering the XC40 Recharge, and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.”

Adding to it, Pascal Kusters, Volvo’s Car Plant Head, said, “It is a new milestone reached at the Indian plant. Our journey to an all-electric luxury car maker in India begins with this rollout. This is a new and enriching experience for all of us. With this rollout, we have shown that Volvo Car is always committed to offering the best in technology and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The vehicle competes against the likes of the Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.