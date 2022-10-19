Volkswagen India opens a new 3S facility in Agra

- The new Volkswagen touchpoint in UP is a 3S facility

- Equipped with a six car display area

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new sales and service touchpoint in Agra. Known as Volkswagen Agra, the 3S facility is located at Nagla Padi, Bypass Road. In Uttar Pradesh, the Volkswagen brand has a total of nine sales and seven service facilities across the region. With this, the total network strength of Volkswagen in India stands at 154 sales and 122 service touchpoints across 116 cities.

The new Volkswagen facility will provide a six-car display area in the showroom while the service centre gets seven service bays including the body and paint shop that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of customers. Customers situated at a distance from the service shop can avail of a door-to-door service initiative called Volkswagen Assistance.

Speaking at the inauguration of this new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Agra, we are on track towards being accessible in important markets across the country. The new sales and service touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales and service requirements of our aspirational Indian customers, including the showcase of our young and fresh product portfolio. It is our continuous effort towards strengthening our customer experience and we are confident that the integrated sales and service facility will offer convenience, peace of mind, and a hassle-free experience to our customers.”