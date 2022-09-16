Land Rover unveils new Defender 75th Limited Edition

- The limited edition celebrates 75 years of Land Rover

- Grasmere Green introduced to the exterior and interior with unique 75 Years graphic

It’s been 75 years since the original Land Rover was born and to celebrate it, Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 75th Limited Edition.

To stand out from the standard car, the Limited Edition gets an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.

The exterior finish introduces Grasmere Green to the Defender line-up for the first time, a hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition with 20-inch alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Completing the exterior enhancements are a unique 75 Years graphic and Ceres Silver bumpers.

On the insides, the Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material.

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display, and Wireless Device Charger.

Powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.