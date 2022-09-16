CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Land Rover unveils new Defender 75th Limited Edition

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    611 Views
    Land Rover unveils new Defender 75th Limited Edition

    - The limited edition celebrates 75 years of Land Rover

    - Grasmere Green introduced to the exterior and interior with unique 75 Years graphic 

    It’s been 75 years since the original Land Rover was born and to celebrate it, Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 75th Limited Edition.

    To stand out from the standard car, the Limited Edition gets an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.

    The exterior finish introduces Grasmere Green to the Defender line-up for the first time, a hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition with 20-inch alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Completing the exterior enhancements are a unique 75 Years graphic and Ceres Silver bumpers.

    On the insides, the Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material.

    The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display, and Wireless Device Charger.

    Powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh
     Next 
    Kia Sonet X-Line: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    13985 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 89.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.03 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.02 Crore
    Delhi₹ 94.87 Lakh
    Pune₹ 96.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 1.00 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 93.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 98.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 89.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    13985 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover unveils new Defender 75th Limited Edition