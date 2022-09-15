Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition – Now in pictures

The Series I Land Rover was introduced in 1948 at the Amsterdam Motor Show. This time around, Land Rover celebrates the historic milestone with the new Defender 75th Limited Edition. The new model is available in both 90 and 110 body designs. The new trim is based on the HSE variant and is available in P400e electric hybrid, P400, and D300 with advanced mild hybrid technology.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition.

The SUV gets the exclusive Grasmere Green colour and the unique '75 Years' graphic.

The vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps.

The Defender 75th Limited Edition can be had either with a folding fabric roof or a sliding panoramic roof.

The interior is highlighted by cross car beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green powder coat and laser-etched detailing on cross car beam end caps.

It gets the Resist Ebony finish seats and Ebony interior theme.

The feature list includes 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel, and three-zone climate control.