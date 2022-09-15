CarWale
    Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition – Now in pictures

    The Series I Land Rover was introduced in 1948 at the Amsterdam Motor Show. This time around, Land Rover celebrates the historic milestone with the new Defender 75th Limited Edition. The new model is available in both 90 and 110 body designs. The new trim is based on the HSE variant and is available in P400e electric hybrid, P400, and D300 with advanced mild hybrid technology. 

    Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    The SUV gets the exclusive Grasmere Green colour and the unique '75 Years' graphic. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    The vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps.

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    The Defender 75th Limited Edition can be had either with a folding fabric roof or a sliding panoramic roof. 

    Land Rover Defender Dashboard

    The interior is highlighted by cross car beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green powder coat and laser-etched detailing on cross car beam end caps. 

    Land Rover Defender Dashboard

    It gets the Resist Ebony finish seats and Ebony interior theme. 

    Land Rover Defender Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The feature list includes 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel, and three-zone climate control.

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
