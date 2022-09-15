Tata Tiago EV to be revealed on 28 September

- Likely to be powered by a 26kWh battery pack

- Will be the most affordable EV from Tata Motors

Tata Motors is all set to introduce its third electric vehicle, Tiago EV in the country. Slated to be revealed on 28 September, the Tiago EV will join Tigor EV and Nexon EV in the brand’s electrified line-up.

While the technical specifications of the electric hatchback are not known, we expect it to share the powertrain with the Tigor EV. The electric sedan sources its power from a 26kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to produce 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The charging options include 15A and 25kW chargers. The former takes 8.45 hours while the latter approximately 65 minutes to charge the battery from zero to 80 per cent.

On the feature front, the Tiago EV is expected to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

Presently, the Tiago is offered in petrol and CNG fuel options and the EV inclusion will be the third alternate fuel for the hatchback.