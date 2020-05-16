Kia Stinger GT facelift spied scorching at the Nurburgring

The Kia Stinger GT isn’t too old, as the car debuted globally in 2018. But, Kia is already working on a facelift for it, as a prototype was seen scorching through the twisty corners of the Nurburgring.

There’s copious amount of camouflage at the front and back, suggesting it could get some purposeful tweaks at both the ends. We expect it to feature tweaked bumpers and revised graphics for the headlights and tail lamps. Changes to the interiors could be even more subtle.

The mid-life facelift of the Kia Stinger GT could get updated mechanicals. Now, don’t expect any new powertrains, but the existing 3.3-litre TGDI turbo-petrol motor could be offered in an updated tune that generates 380bhp and 528Nm of peak torque. It may also get reworked suspension, but will continue to use an eight-speed automatic transmission. The base version is likely to continue with the same 2.0-litre TGDI motor that makes 255bhp.

The new Stinger GT is expected to get a new bi-modal exhaust system, which should enhance its aural symphony. And this can be corroborated by the fact that the prototype was seen with larger quad exhaust tips.

Kia is expected to reveal the new Stinger GT in July 2020. But, with the uncertainty over how the Coronavirus pandemic pans out, the plans could be pushed ahead. Kia has no plans to launch the Stinger GT in India, but if it does, it could make for a definitive competitor to likes of the Skoda Octavia RS245 and the BMW 3 Series 330i Sport.