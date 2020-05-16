Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche plans to digitally unveil two new cars on 18 May

Porsche plans to digitally unveil two new cars on 18 May

May 16, 2020, 07:15 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
390 Views
Write a comment
Porsche plans to digitally unveil two new cars on 18 May

Porsche has recently announced that it will unveil two new models from the 911 series on 18 May. This is for the first time that the sports carmaker will be revealing new cars in a virtual format through its own web TV channel.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought in a global ban on events and many car manufacturers are resorting to the digital medium now. Porsche too, will showcase the first of the new 911 models online on 18 May. This world premiere will be witnessed by racing driver Jorg Bergmeister and tennis player Maria Sharapova, along with other Porsche brand Ambassadors and many people across the globe.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, will explain the new car’s features. Interestingly, these new cars are not the only online revelations that we will see from Porsche in the coming weeks. The guys from Stuttgart have also hinted a special edition available for a limited duration that will be released on 2 June. And yes, before that, the automaker will also share a video on 26 May to showcase its 70-year-old history. We can expect it to discuss the design elements that have inspired the birth of this upcoming limited edition. Excited?

Porsche 911 Exterior
  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.91 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.04 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.94 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.96 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.83 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5764 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113175 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in