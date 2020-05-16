Porsche plans to digitally unveil two new cars on 18 May

Porsche has recently announced that it will unveil two new models from the 911 series on 18 May. This is for the first time that the sports carmaker will be revealing new cars in a virtual format through its own web TV channel.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought in a global ban on events and many car manufacturers are resorting to the digital medium now. Porsche too, will showcase the first of the new 911 models online on 18 May. This world premiere will be witnessed by racing driver Jorg Bergmeister and tennis player Maria Sharapova, along with other Porsche brand Ambassadors and many people across the globe.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, will explain the new car’s features. Interestingly, these new cars are not the only online revelations that we will see from Porsche in the coming weeks. The guys from Stuttgart have also hinted a special edition available for a limited duration that will be released on 2 June. And yes, before that, the automaker will also share a video on 26 May to showcase its 70-year-old history. We can expect it to discuss the design elements that have inspired the birth of this upcoming limited edition. Excited?