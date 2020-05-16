Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid listed on India website; prices start at Rs 2.44 crore

- Available in three versions

- Powered by twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine with electric motor

Porsche India has listed the prices for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid on its official website. The vehicle is available in three body-styles - Turbo S E-Hybrid (standard four-door), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (Wagon styled) and the Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive (with extra back-seat space).

All three variants are powered by a gasoline engine with an electric motor. The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine produces 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, while the electric motor produces 134bhp and 400Nm. Combined, the gasoline and electric motor produces 676bhp and 850Nm of torque. With the sport chrono package, all three cars can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.4-seconds. The cars are capable of attaining a top speed of 310kmph.

In terms of dimensions, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a height of 1,427mm, width of 1,937mm, length of 5,049mm and wheelbase of 2,950mm. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo gets dimensions similar to the standard Hybrid version except for a slight addition in height to 1,432mm. For the extra space in the backseat, the Panamera S E-Hybrid Executive has a longer wheelbase of 3,100mm, length of 5,199mm and height of 1,432mm. The width of 1,937mm is common across three versions.

The wagon styled Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offers 520-litres of boot space, while the other two versions offer 425-litres of boot space. The rear seat in all three models can be folded down as one or separately in the ratio 40:20:40 by remote power release from luggage compartment or manually from the passenger compartment. All three variants are available with wide range of customisation options to meet individual requirements. Customers can also choose any one colour from a wide range of special or custom colour options.

The ex-showroom prices for the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid models are as follows –

Turbo S E-Hybrid – Rs 2,44,24,000

Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo – Rs 2,48,91,000

Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive – Rs 2,57,28,000