  Home
  News
  Porsche Panamera 4 listed on India website; priced at Rs 1.48 crore

Porsche Panamera 4 listed on India website; priced at Rs 1.48 crore

May 16, 2020, 11:20 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
842 Views
Write a comment
Porsche Panamera 4 listed on India website; priced at Rs 1.48 crore

- Powered by a 2.9-litre V6 engine 

- Modest version of the four-door sporty saloon

Porsche Panamera 4 is listed on India website quoting an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,48,99,000. The modest version of the four-door sporty saloon gets a 2.9-litre V6 engine, six-cylinder engine that generates 326bhp and 450Nm of torque between 1,750-4,900rpm. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.5-seconds and has a top speed of 262kmph. With the sports chrono package, the Panamera 4 is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 5.3-seconds, 0-160kmph in 13.3-seconds and 0-200kmph in 22.2-seconds.

In terms of dimensions, the Porsche Panamera 4 has a length of 5,049mm, width (with mirrors) of 2,165mm, height of 1,423mm and wheelbase of 2,950mm. The vehicle has a 500-litre boot capacity which can be expanded to 1,340-litres with the rear seats folded. The vehicle can be had in a wide range of customisation options to suit individual taste. Moreover, the interested customers can choose one colour among a range of special and custom colour options. 

As for the interior, it features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit. The centre console with direct touch control has a glass surface with touch sensitive buttons to access functions. The vehicle features a dashboard integrated 12-inch touchscreen display. The Panamera 4 offers four-zone automatic climate control, premium upholstery and wide range of convenience features.

  • Porsche
  • Panamera
  • Porsche Panamera 4
Porsche Panamera Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.37 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.26 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.09 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.1 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.12 Crore onwards

