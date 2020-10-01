Kia Sonet registers 9,266 unit sales since launch

- Kia Motors sells 9,266 Sonet units in India 12 days since launch

- The Sonet accumulates over 35,000 bookings

Kia marked its entry in the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Sonet in India on 18 September, 2020. The Kia Sonet has registered 9,266 unit sales in just 12 days since it was first introduced in the country. Interestingly, the Sonet is also a key contributor to Kia’s cumulative sales of 18,676 units in September. The Kia Seltos emerged as the second bestseller with 9,079 unit sales in India last month.

Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment. The Sonet embodies Kia’s philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers. The sales of our other industry-leading products like Kia Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, we are confident of continuing the positive forward momentum.”

Till date, Kia Motors has accumulated over 35,000 bookings for the Sonet and there is a strong demand for the Seltos as well. Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units overseas within the next twelve months. The company is further anticipating growth in sales in the upcoming festive season.