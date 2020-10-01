CarWale
    • Renault Kwid Neotech launched: Top-five features

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    - Available at an additional cost of Rs 30,000 over the RXL variants 

    - Can be had in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre-engine options 

    Renault’s entry-level product in India, the Kwid is now available in Neotech edition at a starting price of Rs 4,29,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The hatchback is available in two engine options – 0.8-litres with a manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre engine option with manual and AMT options. The Renault Kwid Neotech commands a premium of Rs 30,000 over the RXL variants. 

    The top-five features of the newly launched Kwid Neotech are as follows –

    - It features first-in-segment dual-tone colour options like zanskar blue body with silver roof and silver body with zanskar blue roof 

    - The vehicle gets chrome add-on grille, black tapping on B-pillar, 3D decals on the C-pillar, and Neotech door claddings

    - It gets an eight-inch touchscreen ULC with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    - The seat fabric features blue inserts and blue stitches, and a chrome AMT dial

    -  For convenience, it offers USB socket for front passengers and AUX sockets 

    Mechanically, it will continue to be powered by the existing 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options. The 0.8-litre unit produces 53bhp and 72Nm of torque while the 1.0-litre unit produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while an AMT unit is available only with the 1.0-litre variant.

    The Renault Kwid Neotech edition prices are as follows –

    Neotech 0.8-litre MT – Rs 4,29,800

    Neotech 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,51,800

    Neotech 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,83,800 

