    2020 All New Mahindra Thar launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.80 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    38,689 Views
    2020 All New Mahindra Thar launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.80 lakh

    - The second-gen Mahindra Thar is available in two trims

    - The model is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    The new Mahindra Thar has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in six colours and two trims, details of which are available here. Deliveries of the 2020 Thar will begin on 1 November, 2020.

    Exterior highlights of the next-gen Mahindra Thar include the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, rectangular-shaped LED tail lights, fog lights, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and dual-tone bumpers. The Thar is offered in three body styles that include hard-top, soft-top, and convertible-top.

    Inside, the all-new Mahindra comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display, a built-in roll cage, height and lumbar adjustment for the front seats, customisable adventure gauges, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, steering mounted controls, and front power windows. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, hill descent control, and TPMS.

    Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case is offered as standard. We have driven the new Thar and to read our review, you can click here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the all-new 2020 Mahindra Thar:

    Petrol:

    New Thar AX STD MT six-seat soft-top: Rs  9.80 lakh

    New Thar AX MT six-seat soft-top: Rs 10.65 lakh

    New Thar AX (O) MT four-seat convertible-top: Rs 11.90 lakh

    New Thar LX MT four-seat hard-top: Rs 12.49 lakh

    New Thar LX AT four-seat convertible-top:: Rs 13.45 lakh

    New Thar LX AT four-seat hard-top: Rs 13.55 lakh

    Diesel:

    New Thar AX MT six-seat soft-top: Rs 10.85 lakh

    New Thar AX (O) MT four-seat convertible-top: Rs 12.10 lakh 

    New Thar AX (O) MT four-seat hard-top: Rs 12.20 lakh

    New Thar LX MT four-seat convertible-top: Rs 12.85 lakh

    New Thar LX MT four-seat hard-top: Rs 12.95 lakh

    New Thar LX AT four-seat convertible-top: Rs 13.65 lakh

    New Thar LX AT four-seat hard-top: Rs 13.75 lakh

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra Thar
    • thar
    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
