Kia Sonet production begins; first car rolls out from Anantapur Plant

- Kia Sonet to be launched in India on 18 September, 2020

- The model will be available in six variants and 11 colours

Kia Motors India has rolled out the first customer car of the Kia Sonet, manufactured at its facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets similar to the Seltos. The company added that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 1 lakh kilometres in different climatic conditions in India.

The Kia Sonet made its world premiere on August 7, 2020, while bookings for the model began on 20 August, 2020. The brand received 6,523 bookings for the sub-four metre SUV on the first day of bookings. The Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September, 2020 while deliveries will begin on the same day.

The Kia Sonet will be offered in 11 colours and six variants, details of which are available here. The model will come equipped with full LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, sound mood lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, as well as drive and traction control modes. Safety features on the model will include six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, Brake Assist (BA), and hill-start assist.

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, MD, and CEO at Kia Motors India, said, “Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedented challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.”